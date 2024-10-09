AEW Commentator Taz Undergoes Successful Knee Replacement Surgery

AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz was recently written off television after the promotion announced that he had been attacked backstage, leaving Hook to fend for himself and vow to find those responsible. In reality, the veteran was finally convinced to undergo full replacement surgery for his knees, after things became bad enough that he couldn't walk around backstage. Recently, Taz took to social media to share a pic of himself in a hospital bed, revealing that the surgery is over and he'll now officially begin his recovery period. "Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5! Surgery went well, now the work begins," Taz posted.

Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5! 😳

Surgery went well, now the work begins. Watch #AEWDynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. @AEW @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/uP31T8N7MW — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 8, 2024

Not too long ago, Hook officially retired the FTW Championship, handing it back to his father. The move was notably praised by many online, as well as in the business, and Taz naturally took to social media thereafter, where he praised all the names who held the belt, including Hook, Chris Jericho, and Ricky Starks. Outside of Hook, Starks was the star with the second-longest title reign, which he clearly takes great pride in, as he notably commented on Taz's post.

Fans have been clamoring for Starks to return for months, leading to tons of rumors and speculation that he might have heat within AEW or that he's planning to jump to WWE. So far, these claims have all been rumors, with Starks even denying some of them, but now that Hook is on his own and being hounded by The Patriarchy — who many believe are responsible for the kayfabe attack on Taz — perhaps Starks could finally return and reunite with Hook in order to even the odds?