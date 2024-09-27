AEW's Taz Thanks Previous Holders Of Retired FTW Title, Ricky Starks Responds

AEW star Hook recently defended the FTW Championship for what would surprisingly be the final time, as he'd then announce that the belt would be retired, before handing it back to his father Taz. The ECW legend notably seemed emotional in the moment, and later took to social media to pen a heartfelt post, where he thanked all the men who reigned with the championship: Sabu, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Chris Jericho, and his son, Hook. "I would like to thank all of the men whom have held the FTW Championship ... @TheRealSabuECW @briancagegmsi @starkmanjones @boy_myth_legend @IAmJericho & @730hook. And also any fan that has supported/enjoyed this championship during the ECW years or in modern day wrestling during the current AEW years ... thank you," Taz posted.

"@OfficialTAZ a great list of champs. Salute to you my dude," Starks posted in response after noticing that the veteran mentioned him.

Interestingly, Starks has been a topic of discussion for months because of his lengthy, odd absence, with many rumors and fan theories claiming that the "Absolute" star could be on his way to a WWE debut. The former World Tag Team Champion has notably shot down some of the rumors, taking it upon himself to debunk the claims that he was unhappy about the creative direction pitched to him, leading to animosity between him and AEW. Recently, Starks took to social media to share a picture of his new and improved physique, claiming that he's ready to get back in action, but it's unclear when his in-ring return will happen.

