Freddie Prinze Jr. Can't Wait To See This AEW Storyline Play Out

AEW's most popular storyline in 2023 was the friendship between Adam Cole and former AEW World Champion MJF. Following Samoa Joe's win over MJF at Worlds End last December to become AEW World Champion, Cole, sidelined at the time with a major ankle injury, turned on his "brochacho," revealing himself to be "The Devil." After being absent for several months, MJF attacked Cole at Double or Nothing earlier this year. Cole returned from his injury this month at WrestleDream, and immediately went after MJF.

Advertisement

Former WWE writer and lifelong wrestling fan Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on the rivalry, "This is gonna be a long story. These two guys are both A+ storytellers," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie," "This isn't gonna be one of these 2 to 3 week stories like it was with [Will] Ospraey and Max; this is gonna be long 'cause Max is gonna have his side of the story which is 'you betrayed me, you set me up you son-of-a-b—-,' and Adam Cole's gonna have his side of the story that we're yet to hear, and that promo will be awesome 'cause it'll be story time with Uncle Adam. I can't wait to see it play out; it's cause we're gonna get more than (I think) one pay-per-view match out of it "

Advertisement

During their 2023 friendship, Cole and MJF won the ROH World Tag Team Championship in the first match of All In's Zero Hour pre-show. Hours later, the new tag champions squared off for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In, with MJF retaining his title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.