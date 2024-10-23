Matt Hardy Says He's Getting Invested In This AEW Storyline

Matt Hardy has been keeping up with AEW despite no longer working at the promotion, and like many others, he's been intrigued by the Blackpool Combat Club storyline with Jon Moxley at the helm. On his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, the veteran briefly touched on the story, and where he hopes to see it go eventually.

"I noticed the crowd came up the most, and it was a 'boo' and it was heat whenever Jon Moxley and his group would come up there and kick ass, so I really think there's some investment," Hardy said while recalling watching the latest "AEW Dynamite." However, Hardy advised that this storyline is something that the promotion has to focus on, and make sure to get a clear and definitive path to an interesting end result with great continuity. "They're on to something here, and I do like this." Hardy additionally advised the promotion to focus on the story at hand with Moxley instead of having great quality matches, which several other veterans have echoed in the past.

Elsewhere in the wrestling world, Nic Nemeth similarly had praise for the storyline, going so far as to dub Moxley the "MVP of AEW." Nemeth additionally noted that he believes the angle will ultimately elevate a young star to become a top babyface, as the faction is beginning to mirror the NWO. Just like Hardy, Nemeth similarly hopes that AEW continues to lean into the story, and eventually capitalizes on the momentum.

