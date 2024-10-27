WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Discusses Surgery And Weight Loss

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather went through a pair of surgeries last year, and changed up some habits that have drastically improved his health. While joining "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the former WWE Intercontinental Champion talked about the changes and self-improvement he has recently undergone. "In the last year I've had my hip and my knee replaced, and when I started I was 310/312 [pounds] and now I'm about 245/250," Godfather said. "I feel great, I hope I look great, but I feel great, but I've really changed how I eat, when I eat, what I eat, and I've really changed a lot about my lifestyle." When asked as a follow-up question what the biggest change for him was, Godfather answered that it is the way he eats.

"I try not to eat no sugar, keep my carbs down, I don't eat past 5-o-clock at night, I don't eat til 10-o-clock, I keep the shots of Jack Daniels to a minimum unless Taker's around," Godfather listed off, "No bread, no fast-foods, and not because it's unhealthy but for some reason as I've got older I don't like red meat, and nothing about being grass-fed ... I don't like the way it tastes anymore; it doesn't turn me on."

Godfather wrestled at a billed weight of 330 pounds, and stood at a height of 6 feet 6 inches. Along with winning the Intercontinental Championship, Godfather had a WWE Tag Team Championship reign alongside Bull Buchanan as "The Goodfather" during his Right to Censor days.

