The Patriarchy Gains A New Member, Beats Down Rampaging HOOK On AEW Dynamite

The Patriarchy gained both a new member and a victim during "AEW Dynamite." As a welcoming party of babyfaces awaited the arrival of Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club, they found themselves disappointed when a SUV pulled up containing Christian Cage and his entourage. As he jeered towards the group about his cash-in contract for the AEW World title, the camera panned to Kip Sabian as he attempted to flee the scene, only to be chased by them through the parking lot and into the ringside area.

As that went down, HOOK was shown backstage with Renee Paquette pursuing comment; he brushed past her and made it clear he was out for Cage, coming down to the ring and taking out Nick Wayne before being stopped by Sabian, allowing Wayne to connect with his finisher on HOOK followed by a Killswitch from Cage onto his contract case. Sabian then left with the group, showing where his loyalties lie as HOOK himself lay in the ring beaten. Sabian had been feuding with The Patriarchy for months leading into the turn on Wednesday night, having previously lost matches to Nick Wayne both in singles and four-way action on "AEW Rampage" in September and August respectively.