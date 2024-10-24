Shawn Michaels On Challenging Part Of Working With WWE NXT's Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer

"WWE NXT" has become a hub for international stars over the years, like Ireland's Finn Balor or Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura. Japanese wrestling sensation Giulia and Mexican wrestling star Stephanie Vaquer are the latest international stars to join WWE's developmental league.

In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Shawn Michaels discussed the trickiest part of introducing the new stars is the language barrier.

"Making sure that they're understanding what you're conveying [is most important], especially when you're talking about those subtleties," Michaels explained. "Words mean different things in other languages. So making sure that I choose my words carefully with the two of them has been the biggest challenge."

According to Michaels, the two women have taken to the WWE ring like a duck to water, as they're already seasoned stars.

"We're taking it very slow because of that language barrier. They're being unbelievably understanding," Michaels said, noting that getting feedback from the two women has been the biggest help to getting them used to "WWE NXT."

Giulia and Vaquer will team up to take on Cora Jade and WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Halloween Havoc on October 27 in Hershey, PA. Giulia's "NXT" debut saw her unsuccessful in challenging Perez, thanks to Jade. Vaquer debuted not long after and got help from Giulia to even the odds against the two women. Vaquer was a speedy signing for WWE, who reached out to her after the former CMLL Women's Champion's showing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this year.