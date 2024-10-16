Stephanie Vaquer Wrestles WWE NXT Debut, Gets Help Fending Off Attack

Last month, former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia made her in-ring "WWE NXT" debut against Chelsea Green. Tonight, her "old friend" Stephanie Vaquer followed suit in a singles affair against No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair on "NXT."

Sinclair brought forth a formidable offense in her battle against "La Primera," with notable flashes of a double underhook suplex and a Fujiwara Armbar. As Sinclair charged toward Vaquer, though, she found herself on the receiving end of a Dragon Screw. Moments later, Sinclair was then hit with a meteora and a package backbreaker, the latter of which ultimately sealed the victory for Vaquer.

Fresh off Vaquer's win, Cora Jade and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez rushed down to attack her. Giulia, however, instantly made the save with a dropkick that sent both Perez and Jade flying out of the ring. With Vaquer finally able to reach her feet then, she challenged Perez and Jade to a tag team match against her and Giulia at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 27. As of now, this proposal has yet to be accepted by Perez and Jade.

So far confirmed for Halloween Havoc, Tony D'Angelo will defend his newly-won NXT North American Championship against Oba Femi in a "Tables, Ladders, and Scares" match. Meanwhile, Trick Williams will defend his NXT Championship against an opponent to be determined later tonight.

Vaquer signed with WWE over the summer, with her non-televised in-ring debut coming against former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn just days after the news dropped.