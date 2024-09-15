Nic Nemeth & Thunder Rosa Assess Giulia's WWE NXT In-Ring Debut Against Chelsea Green

This past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," Giulia made her in-ring debut against Chelsea Green. "Busted Open Radio" co-hosts Nic Nemeth and Thunder Rosa felt that "NXT" did a great job putting the debut match together.

"Chelsea Green [was] the absolute perfect opponent [for Giulia]...Let's get credit where it's due," Nemeth said first, praising both Green's character and her in-ring skills. "It was a very competitive match and was a known person with a known identity who could hang in there and do anything."

Rosa wasn't happy with Giulia's initial debut at NXT No Mercy, but felt that Green was the perfect opponent to showcase Giulia's style, thanks to their history together.

"It was a great introduction of Giulia, most definitely," Rosa added. "Also, it's very important that we understand that one of the reasons why Chelsea, not because she's probably one of the most entertaining individuals in WWE at the moment, she was in Stardom before in 2016. So, she knows the strong style. She knows how to work that style, too, [and] that even adds more to this...And I love those little subtle things that she does...I love the fact that Chelsea can be Chelsea; even in a loss, she is over."

Both Nemeth and Rosa agree that Giulia's success isn't set in stone just yet, but the former AEW Women's World Champion believes that between Giulia's in-ring abilities and the system already in place in "NXT," the former STARDOM franchise face could be just as successful in WWE.

"Giulia is set for success," Rosa gushed. Giulia is already set to face NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez when "NXT" moves to The CW Network in October.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.