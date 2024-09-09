AEW's Thunder Rosa Details Issue With Giulia's WWE NXT Debut

After a several month wait, Giulia finally arrived in "WWE NXT" last week, first appearing at their No Mercy PLE and then again on TV days later, challenging Roxanne Perez to an NXT Women's Title match during "NXT's" premiere on The CW next month. Alas, it was a debut that fell flat for AEW star Thunder Rosa. On Friday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Rosa took issue with one particular aspect of how WWE presented Giulia during her No Mercy appearance, a criticism that's often leveled at Rosa's own employer.

"Why the f**k are you going to introduce somebody with so much hype with nothing?" Rosa said. "No story, no video package, nothing. Also, this woman...the way that she presented herself in Stardom, she presented herself as a superstar. You introduce her, and it's freakin PPV, PLE, whatever they call it now, in a very basic way, and a little bit watered down. That's not Giulia. Giulia is a superstar."

Rosa stressed that someone like Giulia should be presented as a big deal immediately, especially given Giulia's championship aspirations.

"You've got to introduce her properly, because she's about to go on the top fo the food chain," Rosa said. "She's not going for a girl that's just starting and beating her ass. No, she's going for a championship. And this is something company's need to do with people coming in that have a big hype. Give them a big f*****g video package. Explain the story of this person and why she has so much hype, and [why] she is so good for the company, why she's being signed, why, instead of going for something else, she's going for the f*****g championship. Explain that. Because if not, you're doing a disservice to the person that's coming in."

