Stephanie Vaquer Arrives On WWE NXT, Backs Up Giulia Against Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

What started as a viral debut in Mexico City has now turned into an "WWE NXT" highlight in St. Louis. Stephanie Vaquer is now on WWE programming, and is aiding Giulia in her ongoing war against Cora Jade and NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

Fans were clued into Vaquer's appearance on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" during a backstage interview with Giulia. When asked about Jade and Perez, who recently created an alliance at Giulia's expense, Giulia was interrupted by a knock at the door. Giulia turned to greet an "old friend," but walked off-screen before any name could be said.

Vaquer did not appear until later in the night, when Jade and Perez took to the microphone to brag about their alliance and Perez's hold over the NXT Women's Championship. Giulia interrupted the segment, to which Jade attempted to taunt her into the ring. Giulia stood strong, and when Vaquer's titantron lit up behind her, the St. Louis crowd erupted into applause.

Giulia and Vaquer rushed to the ring to pummel Jade and Perez to the ground. Jade and Perez attempted to fight back, but ultimately made their escape to the outside. Both Giulia and Vaquer looked at each other, before picking up Perez's title together.

It would appear that both newcomers are staking their claim to Perez's NXT Women's Championship. Vaquer has shown great promise in a WWE ring, taking two victories over Isla Dawn in her Mexico-based house show debuts. Any further details regarding Giulia or Vaquer's future contests for the NXT Women's Championship remain undisclosed.