AEW's Shelton Benjamin Discusses WWE Hall Of Fame Potential, Who Could Induct Him

New AEW star Shelton Benjamin is looking to take advantage of all opportunities after leaving WWE for the second time. Benjamin joined AEW after almost 14 combined years in WWE, where his legendary career started alongside Kurt Angle and Charlie Haas and ended with him in the Hurt Business with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander.

Benjamin appeared on the "Gabby AF" podcast to discuss his time in both companies and said he would be honored to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He said he doesn't believe in tribalism between the two companies.

"I'd like to think I've made a big enough contribution to the business that I would go in [to the Hall of Fame]," he said. "I would love that. I'm a bit of a WWE product. I was discovered by them, I was trained by them, and most people know me for them. It's not a situation where because I'm with AEW now that I'm anti-WWE. I am absolutely not that."

Benjamin said that it doesn't matter where he's wrestling, but about what he does. If he "can't apply his craft" in one place, he'll go to another. As for who would induct him into the Hall of Fame, he said he didn't want to single out just one person, because so many have helped him in his career.

"My first thought when this question was posed to me a while ago [was] Kurt Angle," he said. "That's my first thought as far as induction. Now? Possibly MVP, Arn Anderson, Gerald Brisco. I'm just thinking about the people that really helped me get there. There are a few candidates, but number one would be Kurt because Kurt introduced me to the world."

