Former AEW Star Stu Grayson Discusses Dark Order Cohort Brodie Lee's Death
The sudden passing of former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee came as a shock to wrestling fans around the world. At the time of his death, Lee was the head of the Dark Order faction, which was made up of nine members, including Lee and Stu Grayson.
Grayson, in a recent interview with "Straight Talk Wrestling," looked back at Lee's career and the legacy the Dark Order leader left behind.
"When you talk about his career, he had a pretty solid career even though he did not accomplish as much as he should have, given his personality, his skills, and everything," Grayson said.
He added how his family mattered far more to him than his career.
"When it comes down to wrestling, I feel like we only got to scratch the surface of what he could have done, what Dark Order could have done with him," Grayson explained. "You barely got to see a fraction of who Brodie really was as a man and as a wrestler."
Many still fondly recall Lee, including Tony Khan, and the outpouring of heartfelt tributes after his death were shared across the industry, and Grayson noted that he hopes that there will be a comparable outpouring for him if he ever dies suddenly. "He was that actual ... that dude where I have never heard anyone say anything bad about him."
Grayson recalled his fondest memory with Brodie Lee
Stu Grayson recalled how Brodie Lee was a great influence on him and his career within AEW. He remembered the fondest memory he had with the late star, which was after they filmed a clip for "Being The Elite" after Lee won the TNT Championship.
"Brodie bought roughly 350 to 400 bucks worth of food and we were like, at the end of BT, we're like, 'Alright, let's get together, we'll chip in the money' and he goes, 'Do you know how rich I am?' He's like, 'You're not paying for s**t boys.," said Grayson
He continued his story, recalling how Lee eventually sat back shirtless with ribs on his stomach, suddenly blurting out how wrestling is "f**king great" with all the Dark Order members simply echoing him while eating their share of the ribs. Grayson then described the moment as something that made them all appreciate everything they had been through in their careers. "Brodie was just genuinely so happy, Dark Order was so happy, it was a good time," Grayson said.
