Video: AEW's Sammy Guevara Reflects On Tough Loss To Shelton Benjamin

During last night's "AEW Dynamite," Sammy Guevara became the second man to step up to Shelton Benjamin and suffer defeat at the hands of the "Gold Standard." Following his loss, Guevara was caught backstage, where he reflected on the match in a brief interview.

Advertisement

"Today wasn't my day, but I've been here before," Guevara admitted, pointing out that his loss to Benjamin was far from his first loss, and reflecting on how he's since learned that bad things and bad experiences ultimately pass. "As long as I don't quit and I keep continuing, things will transform, and they'll transform into a win, and one day that win will pass and go into a loss." Guevara then explained that he's simply trying to appreciate the things he has, while he still has them. He then showed his phone to the camera, which was open onto a picture with him and Benjamin back in 2009.

EXCLUSIVE: Sammy Guevara puts things into perspective after a tough loss to one of his childhood idols @Sheltyb803, with the bigger picture ahead!@sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/mhqBhgiPUJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024

Advertisement

My partner @sammyguevara did a helluva job tonight. Nobody lost and you made each other look great. See you Saturday at #AEWCollision #AEWDynamite @AEW — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) October 24, 2024

"I may have lost today, but I've been winning at life for a long, long time," he claimed. "And this loss sucks, but at least we're back on 'Dynamite!' And it's been a hell of a month for me, honestly." The "Spanish God" then sent a shoutout to his wife, Tay Melo, revealing that their baby has been sick for some time, which has been keeping him up nights. "So, I'm gonna go change, I'm gonna go back to the proverbial drawing board, and we're gonna get back to the top, man. Someway, somehow," Guevara noted. In closing, the star pointed out that his best is yet to come, and that he's still telling his story. Additionally, Dustin Rhodes took to social media as well, to praise his tag team partner's performance.