Bully Ray Likens AEW Dynamite Storytelling To Former WWE Booker's Style

AEW has often faced criticism for its storytelling — or lack thereof — but in recent weeks, its flagship show "AEW Dynamite" has featured a consistent narrative centered around a path of violence at the hands of Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he's enjoying the tension from these random and sudden attacks. He also mentioned October 23's "Dynamite" as having a clear beginning, middle, and end, comparing it to certain Attitude Era episodes of "WWE Raw."

Advertisement

"I did like AEW's attempt at threading the story throughout the night," Bully said. "Moxley's gonna show up with his crew, and we are going to be waiting for them. ... Whether or not you like the meat and potatoes of the story is one thing, but they are attempting to thread a story, to keep you on the channel. This is very much like Vince Russo's attempt to book the WWE back in the day." Bully used Steve Austin as an example. He said many episodes of "Raw" opened with Austin stating his purpose upfront, drama unfolding in the middle, and "Stone Cold" getting his comeuppance at the end. However, Bully's co-host Tommy Dreamer said the chaos caused by a rogue heel group reminded him more of WCW.

Advertisement

"I got more WCW vibes when the NWO burst on the scene," Dreamer said. "You did have that shot of your babyfaces waiting for the bad guys to show up. I believe it went into the Kevin Nash lawn-darting Rey Mysterio moment. I had a lot of WCW vibes from it." Both men agreed that the caliber of babyfaces stepping up to the BCCC could be improved, but Dreamer was hopeful the angle might elevate a midcarder along the way.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.