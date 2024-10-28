Shawn Michaels Says This WWE Match With Mick Foley Showed Different Side Of Him

Unlike many wrestlers, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels didn't have a definitive style of in-ring performance. Instead, he adapted to the strengths of his opponents, such as high flying, technical work, and brawling. In 1996, Michaels showcased the latter element through wrestling Mick Foley (as Mankind) at WWE In Your House: Mind Games. As Michaels points out, though, this was the first time many fans saw him in this particular element.

"In smaller territories and stuff like that, I think that, for instance, I showed my toughness in the Rockers versus Buddy Rose and Doug Somers and the infamous cage match in Las Vegas," Michaels told "Busted Open Radio." "But until I put myself on the map, I think with Mick Foley at Mind Games showing a different side of me.

"I think that's the one where people looked at Shawn Michaels and said, 'Okay, he's a dude that can go to that rougher, more rugged level that we didn't know.' He's a good wrestler, he's a good technician. He can fly, he can do all of these things, but can he get down and dirty? And I think the match with Mick at Mind Games is the one that sort of made people think that."

At Mind Games, Michaels successfully defended the WWE Championship (then WWF World Heavyweight Championship) against Foley, albeit by disqualification, in a 26-minute affair. Michaels has previously cited this match as one of the most underrated of his career, alongside a 1995 Intercontinental Championship match between him and Jeff Jarrett.

