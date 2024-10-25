Backstage News On WWE Response To Fan & Talent Complaints About Def Rebel Theme Music
The theme songs of pro wrestlers have been almost, if not more, integral to their characters than the attires they wear to the ring, and for decades fans wouldn't need to be told who'd be coming down the ramp, as their themes would instantly pop crowds. Sadly, in recent years many have criticized the direction of WWE's music production under Def Rebel, whose themes are often very interchangeable.
According to "Fightful Select's" sources in WWE, the company has been aware of the criticism for some time, and until a job listing was posted for a "Director of Music Strategy and Operations" on October 22, there were no plans to change anything. Regarding the listing, "Fightful" reports that it's for the administrative side of the music division, unlike the composer role Jim Johnston once had, and that whoever fills this position will also communicate with UFC, PBR, and other TKO properties.
"Fightful" also claimed they spoke to several WWE talents who have Def Rebel themes, and most of them were frustrated with what they've been given. Some even said they weren't told why their music was changed from CFO$-produced songs to Def Rebel, and they have never had direct contact with Def Rebel. One of their sources jokingly asserted that at one point, Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, and Seth Rollins all had similar themes. "For [a] period of a few years any one of a dozen people could have been coming out," the talent allegedly said.
Regarding prior reports of WWE pivoting to licensed themes
On prior reports that WWE would begin using licensed music for their talent like AEW has, "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp says that his sources haven't shared any imminent plans, and that wrestlers who inquired about the rumors were told that long-term clearances have become an issue. Despite this, WWE still plans to further incorporate licensed music into their shows and PLEs to an extent.
"Fightful" additionally confirmed reports that Def Rebel produced several remixes of Randy Orton's "Voices" theme, which "The Viper" rejected. On top of that, the report also claimed their sources have debunked rumors that talent theme changes have been mandated by changing regimes, and that those who still have Jim Johnston-era themes have never been approached for replacements. Sapp also inquired about the reported rights issues between WWE and CFO$, noting that the promotion at one point proposed buying out the group's publisher, but the offer was rejected. However, unlike with Def Rebel, CFO$ was in direct contact with talent.
Sadly, "Fightful" confirmed that Johnston will likely never return to WWE since he's in his 70s, and that there's no indication what his relationship is with them. However, the report notes many expect there will be some kind of acknowledgement of the veteran under Paul "Triple H" Levesque.