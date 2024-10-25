Backstage News On WWE Response To Fan & Talent Complaints About Def Rebel Theme Music

The theme songs of pro wrestlers have been almost, if not more, integral to their characters than the attires they wear to the ring, and for decades fans wouldn't need to be told who'd be coming down the ramp, as their themes would instantly pop crowds. Sadly, in recent years many have criticized the direction of WWE's music production under Def Rebel, whose themes are often very interchangeable.

According to "Fightful Select's" sources in WWE, the company has been aware of the criticism for some time, and until a job listing was posted for a "Director of Music Strategy and Operations" on October 22, there were no plans to change anything. Regarding the listing, "Fightful" reports that it's for the administrative side of the music division, unlike the composer role Jim Johnston once had, and that whoever fills this position will also communicate with UFC, PBR, and other TKO properties.

"Fightful" also claimed they spoke to several WWE talents who have Def Rebel themes, and most of them were frustrated with what they've been given. Some even said they weren't told why their music was changed from CFO$-produced songs to Def Rebel, and they have never had direct contact with Def Rebel. One of their sources jokingly asserted that at one point, Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, and Seth Rollins all had similar themes. "For [a] period of a few years any one of a dozen people could have been coming out," the talent allegedly said.

