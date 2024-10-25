WWE's Damian Priest Appears In New York Yankees World Series Hype Video

For the first time in 15 years, the New York Yankees have reached the Major League Baseball World Series. Game one of the best-of-seven series will kick off later tonight, with the Los Angeles Dodgers boasting home-field advantage. Despite the west coast starting point, Yankees allegiants are still hype, as proven by the narration of New York City native and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Ahead of the 2024 World Series, Priest appeared in a new promotional video for the Yankees, which also featured notable moments from the 2024 regular season. "With the battle tested team full of tenacity, swag, power, all rise," Priest said in a darkened room. "In a sport that is fueled by the moment, in a home that comes alive by those that fill it, in a borough defined by its grit, in a concrete jungle filled with ferocious cats, in a city like no other, what is it going to take? Everything."

This isn't Priest's first interaction with the Yankees franchise. Last week, he was spotted amongst the crowd in the second game of ALCS, which pitted the Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees ultimately won this best-of-seven series, thus forging their path to the 2024 World Series. Months before this, Priest hung out with the stars of the team, including "The Captain" Aaron Judge, following his big WWE World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 40. In doing so, Priest also revealed to Judge that his "All Rise" catchphrase was inspired by Judge's MLB slogan.

