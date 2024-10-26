Video: Sami Zayn Runs Into Motor City Machine Guns Backstage After Their WWE Debut

The Motor City Machine Guns (MCMG) shook up WWE's tag team division with their explosive debut on the October 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown." While Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were both welcomed warmly by Nick Aldis and the WWE crowd, a particularly special welcome was extended by Sami Zayn.

Fightful Select posted the backstage footage on X (formerly known as Twitter) before Friday's edition of "SmackDown." Zayn embraces both men with a hug, and asked if Shelley and Sabin were officially part of the "SmackDown" roster, to which both men agreed. Zayn was incredibly pleased with the two men's presence on the blue brand, calling their arrival "amazing" on several occasions.

Sami Zayn finding out that MCMG is working on WWE SmackDown is so wholesome. pic.twitter.com/H7SFUlaeji — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 25, 2024

"Wow, that's awesome — I'm so happy for you guys," Zayn praised. "About time!"

While Zayn might not be associated with MCMG in any recent on-screen capacity, astute fans will remember El Generico's work with MCMG in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor. Zayn last shared the ring with Sabin in 2008, at Ring of Honor: Death Before Dishonor VI. Zayn and Shelley's last match together was in 2011, when Shelley and Ricochet fought at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Eight. There are currently no known plans to associate Zayn, a "WWE Raw" star, with MCMG on camera.

Shelley and Sabin came onto the blue brand after weeks of teasers to great success, overcoming A-Town Down Under and Legado Del Fantasma in their inaugural WWE match. MCMG are multi-time tag team title winners across promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact, IGWP, and Deadlock Pro Wrestling.