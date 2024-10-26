Bully Ray Weighs In On Kyle Fletcher Shaving Head On AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kyle Fletcher has recently been undergoing a reinvention as part of his association with The Don Callis Family, and during the latest "AEW Dynamite," in an effort to further distance himself from Will Ospreay, he partially shaved his head and proclaimed that he's tired of the comparisons. According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark," Fletcher not wanting to be compared to Ospreay is a good move, but he wishes fans got to see the star with his head completely shaved. "I wish he would've finished the job or Callis would've finished the job. I would've loved that before and after moment in the ring," Bully explained, declaring that Fletcher would've looked like a fresh military recruit, ready to go to war.

"He's trying to convince himself; he's trying to convince everybody else that he is nothing like Will Ospreay — wants to separate himself as much as possible," Bully noted. The veteran then gave the segment two thumbs up, praising Fletcher's promo skills, and how the fans are genuinely starting to hate the fledgling heel as well. "And I hope they hate you for you and your words and actions moving forward, and not necessarily the residual heat that you're getting off of Don Callis."

Bully also praised Callis for being able to share the spotlight, and being aware that his clients are the focus, often standing away from them in order for them to get the heat from the audience instead of him.

