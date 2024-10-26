Joe Hendry Looks Back On Journey To TNA Title Shot At Bound For Glory

TNA star Joe Hendry is set to have a shot at the TNA World Championship when he takes on Nic Nemeth during tonight's Bound for Glory pay-per-view. But before his 2022 Impact return at that year's Bound for Glory, Hendry was down on his luck, only to find himself in a space where he realized what he really loves about wrestling.

"I was wrestling for a company called North Wrestling, and there was maybe 2-250 people in the crowd, and I did an entrance on Scotty 2 Hotty and the crowd loved it," Hendry recalled during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," noting that he found himself in this position after being released by ROH. Despite this, he noticed the reaction from the tiny crowd and how much he enjoyed it. Hendry then said he found a sense of freedom, which led him to texting Impact in order to convince them to give him a shot. "I said 'I know I can do this; I know I can get over, give me three months to get over. And if I don't, you can effing fire me,'" the star recalled. Impact then gave him a three-month deal, which led to his return in 2022.

The reaction at the pay-per-view surprised Hendry, as well as his match on Impact TV the following week. "I came back through the curtain on the second night and there was a member of [Impact] management who was standing there," Hendry recalled. "But they said 'We are gonna present you with a long-term deal.'"

