Nic Nemeth Sizes Up Joe Hendry Ahead Of TNA World Title Match

Joe Hendry has had a hugely successful year in both "WWE NXT" as well as his home of TNA, and he looks to further cement his place in history at Bound for Glory on Saturday. Hendry will challenge TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, but Nemeth isn't going down without a fight, no matter how proud of Hendry he is. Nemeth explained on "Busted Open Radio" that while he's proud of Hendry for what he's accomplished, his own 20-plus-years in the business overmatch his challenger.

"I think that I can tie him up in knots and almost fake smoking a cigarette while I do it," Nemeth said. "As an absolute professional for 20 consecutive years, I'm not going to do it that way, I'm going 100% all in, buzzsaw, to look to go, 'Hey, guys, there's a reason I'm proud of Joe Hendry, but I'm also proud to represent TNA as the World Heavyweight Champion, and I'm just not going to hand it over because someone's getting applauded." Nemeth said that the fans could absolutely help Hendry to victory, but he's not handing over the belt just because fans around the world are desperate to see Hendry with the gold. Nemeth said he's had crowds change the tide of his career, so he knows they can make a difference, to an extent.

"All you need is three seconds, just like Joe Hendry said," Nemeth explained. "Three seconds, that's all you need, and you become champion and that is forever. That is not some Barry Bonds, there's an asterisk there, that is forever, you're the World Champion and nobody can take that away from you."

