Thunder Rosa Assesses Why NXT Champ Roxanne Perez Isn't On WWE Main Roster

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is set to team up with Cora Jade and take on the team of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event. However, some are of the opinion that Perez should've gotten her main roster call-up by now, but according to Thunder Rosa during "Busted Open Radio," "The Prodigy" is likely still improving her abilities.

Rosa opined that Perez is still developing aspects of her character in "WWE NXT," that she wouldn't necessarily be able to do on the main roster, where she could've gotten lost, such as her promo skills. "A lot of the segments that women have on "Raw" and "SmackDown" are promos, and if you're not very good at doing promos, you're not gonna have TV time," the AEW star pointed out. Rosa further noted how it hasn't been detrimental to Perez to stay on "NXT" a bit longer, and now she's proving that she's "The Prodigy" and has practically become untouchable as NXT Women's Champion.

The former AEW Women's World Champion further guessed that Perez has likely stayed on "NXT" partially because of the show's move to The CW, so that the roster can still have more familiar faces for a while longer before producing new stars. "But I think in the next couple of months, maybe even three/four months, I don't think it would be a bad idea for her to move to "Raw" or "SmackDown," Rosa added, noting this would likely allow her next major feud to put over the new face of the NXT Women's Division.

