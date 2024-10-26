Tommy Dreamer Imagines An Unlikely Hero For AEW

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is leading a hostile takeover along with his Blackpool Combat Club soldiers, and is waiting to see who will spearhead the crusade against him, knowing retaliation is never far away in wrestling. "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer had a prediction for who he sees being the company's hero.

"The guy who could be the savior is MJF," Dreamer said, "MJF said one thing that popped me so big that he set the rule that 'you all gotta win a match, something something,' and then he goes, 'How MJF of me,' and I popped and I was just like, 'God, he's great,' and that moment right there I was just like, 'He's my babyface, he's my d—head babyface,' like he is 'the guy that, if you think about, he was 'the guy' and why still can't he be the guy because his main directive always is the world title; that's what makes him complete, he still feels the need to be complete."

Before MJF can fight for AEW's honor, he will first need to conclude his ongoing rivalry with Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom that was recently reignited at WrestleDream. When he and MJF were friends and ROH World Tag Team Champions, Cole suffered a major ankle injury in late 2023 before turning on MJF at Worlds End. Now that Cole has returned to action and the rivalry has picked up, Dreamer feels confused with where the story will go. The former ECW World Champion also cautions weariness of the MJF-Cole rivalry that is now teasing a new micro-feud between Cole and Undisputed Kingdom, "I'm a fan of everybody, but for this storyline ... how much more before you just have to drop it?"

