Adam Cole Addresses Importance Of Acknowledging AEW Storyline With MJF

With Adam Cole finally healed from an ankle injury, his long-running storyline with MJF has once again taken center stage in AEW. It's a story that even Cole and MJF would have to admit has changed a whole lot since starting. Originally rivals, the duo became friends and tag team partners, before it was revealed Cole had been playing MJF the whole time, turning on him and forming the Undisputed Kingdom with Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow. Things took another turn when MJF sent Cole packing in May, only to turn heel in June, thus leading to the formerly heel Cole coming back as a babyface.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cole discussed the twists and turns his feud with MJF had taken, while also stating it was important AEW at least acknowledges the ongoing saga, if not continue it.

"I'm sure there were a bunch of different thought processes or ideas as far as where Adam Cole was gonna go," Cole said. "I do feel like that, at least for a little bit, acknowledging the feud, the storyline that we are in, I feel like that's incredibly important going forward. Now, what happens after that? I don't know, but I certainly think that going that route was the right direction."

While Strong, Taven, and Bennett talked Cole into helping him go after MJF last night on "Dynamite," Cole expressed reluctance over his friends being part of his quest for revenge.

"I know that Roddy, Mike, and Matt have been very insistent on wanting to be involved," Cole said. "I don't know if I want them involved or not. Time will tell, but right now, I feel like leaving them out of the situation is incredibly important for me and my closure with Max."