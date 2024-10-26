Bully Ray Thinks WWE's Roman Reigns & The Rock Could Sell Out This Historic Venue

During this year's WrestleMania, fans got to see both Roman Reigns and The Rock together on a Premium Live Event, when they defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, with the "Final Boss'" appearance at Bad Blood, there's speculation that the two will appear on a PLE together again soon, this time potentially on different sides.

Despite his appearance at Bad Blood, Bully Ray pointed out that Rock is actually not directly involved with the Bloodline feud right now. "I definitely think Rock and Roman — at some point, whether that's main-eventing Night 2 of SummerSlam next year or WrestleMania, whatever it is, it's going to be huge," he said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think Rock and Roman sells out the Rose Bowl, and that's a hundred thousand people." While he might think that's the case, Bully still noted that he's more intrigued in what could develop between Rock and Rhodes instead.

Fans would undoubtedly pay to see Rock at the next major PLE, but according to a report from the "Wrestling Observer" earlier this month, the "Brahma Bull" is not scheduled for next year's WrestleMania. However, Rock himself later took issue with that report's accuracy. Notably, Rock's post-Bad Blood promo was also brought up, and how it seemed like the legend was cutting a babyface promo instead, meaning if he does face either Reigns or Rhodes, either man might be the heel.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.