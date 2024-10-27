Switchblade Jay White Challenges Hangman Adam Page To A Rematch At AEW Full Gear

"Switchblade" Jay White called for a rematch with "Hangman" Adam Page following his win on "AEW Collision." White defeated Shane Taylor to open the action on Saturday's show before taking the microphone to address Page. He admitted that both Taylor and Page could hit harder than him, but said he believed that's why he can get under "Hangman's" skin so easily – and why Page can't seem to get past him – while pointing to his 5-1 record over him. White then said he would give Page another shot at redemption at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Advertisement

Jay White issues a challenge to Adam Page! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/zf8m4rXpaP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2024

White and Page first met in singles action for NJPW in 2018, the latter unsuccessful in his attempt at the former's IWGP United States Championship. White would pick up the win as they met in the G1 Climax that same year, and once more after he had made the switch to AEW last year. Earlier this year, Page got his first win in their saga in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup, but White extended his record when the pair met again at WrestleDream earlier this month. White has since gone 1-1 after Saturday's win over Taylor and his loss to Christian Cage – via interference from Page – while Page has not wrestled since his loss in Tacoma.

Advertisement