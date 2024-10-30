AEW Star Mark Briscoe Looks Back On Memorable Tag Matches With Brother Jay

After a 201-day reign with the title, AEW and ROH star Mark Briscoe is coming off his first reign as ROH World Champion. Briscoe's departed brother Jay held the title twice and undoubtedly would have been incredibly proud to see his brother win the gold as well. Mark was a guest on the "Battleground Podcast" and was asked if there is a match or moment that still gives him goosebumps and unsurprisingly it was a tag match involving his brother.

"We had the trilogy with FTR that ended up with that Dog Collar match. That Dog Collar match was just something that in my mind it would just always be a moment in time that'll never be... there will never be another feeling like that no matter how great of a victory I could have," Briscoe answered.

The trilogy of matches took place in 2022 for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, starting with FTR winning the titles from The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV, followed by FTR retaining the titles in the main event at Death Before Dishonor in a two-out-of-three falls match, and ending with The Briscoes winning the titles back at Final Battle in a Double Dog Collar match.

"I've said it before, after the match, once Jamin choked out Dax [Harwood] and then a 'New Ring of Honor World [Tag Team] Champion,' and then I turned and he gives me this big hug, this big bearhug. I mean there's just- nothing will ever compare to that," Briscoe would say.

A little over a month later after winning the Double Dog Collar match and Rog World Tag Team Championship for the 13th time, Jay was in a car crash on January 17, 2023 that sadly took his life. Mark vacated the tag titles on "AEW Dynamite" that March and has not wrestled in a two-on-two tag team match since.

