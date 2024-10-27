WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair's Stepson Dead By Suicide

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his wife Wendy Barlow are currently mourning the death of Wendy's son, Sebastian Kidder.

According to TMZ, Kidder died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon. The aspiring singer-songwriter was 24. Further details of Kidder's death are not available at this time, as police are still investigating the circumstances.

Advertisement

"I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..." Barlow told TMZ when reached for comment. Flair has yet to make a statement on Kidder's suicide. The musician had recently appeared on a local Fox affiliate, excited about the release of his first album, "Under The Moon," earlier this summer. Kidder even posted pictures of himself with his guitar and some kind of studio setup to his Instagram on the day of his death. According to TMZ, Flair had been involved in Kidder's life, as the two formed a friendship in the early days of Flair's courtship of Barlow.

Flair and Kidder's mother, Wendy Barlow, had been married for 13 years, Flair's fourth marriage, before Flair announced the couple's separation in September. According to a statement from Flair, the separation was amicable, thanking Barlow for sticking by his side throughout his harrowing health crisis in 2017, which saw the former World Heavyweight Champion enter kidney failure following complications from bowel surgery, and both of them are supportive of the other in this time of transition.

Advertisement

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Flair, Barlow, and all of Sebastian Kidder's friends and family.