WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Announces Split From Wife Wendy

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair's marriage to Wendy Barlow has come to an end. The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to announce the end of their 13-year marriage, Flair's fourth.

"Wendy and I enjoyed 13 great years," Flair wrote. "As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs. I think it's important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully. I'll never ever be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful! We both are working on different projects at the current time & it becomes difficult with my schedule & her schedule to make this work. I wish her the best of luck with her projects, and I know that she supports mine!"

The news continues what could be considered a rough year for the former World Heavyweight Champion. Flair recently threatened a lawsuit against a pizza establishment from which he was ejected earlier this year, which became a semi-viral incident; Flair attempted to calm the situation with a $1,000 tip which was reportedly rejected. Flair was last seen in AEW, who brought him on as a gift to the retiring Sting, as well as a promotion for Flair's Wooooo! energy drink brand. Flair has not been seen since Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution earlier this year and is reportedly no longer working with AEW.

