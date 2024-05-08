Ric Flair Reportedly Considering Legal Action Following Florida Restaurant Incident

After not appearing on AEW programming since March, Ric Flair made the news again this week following an incident involving him in a Gainesville, Florida Piesanos Stove Oven Pizza restaurant last weekend. Flair initially claimed on social media he had been wrongfully asked to leave the establishment, followed by a manager from a sister Piesanos claiming Flair had been drunk and disorderly. This was followed by video of the incident being released over TikTok on Tuesday, which showed a belligerent Flair arguing with Piesanos staff.

Now on Wednesday, Flair is giving his side of the story, speaking with "The Gainesville Sun." Flair stated that he was approached by a member of Piesanos' kitchen staff while attempting to use the restroom, seemingly for an autograph, which Flair declined. He claims the staff member then went into the restroom stall, and that, after several minutes, Flair could still see the staff member sitting and texting through a crack in the stall door. At that point, Flair told him to "get off your ass," so that the "Nature Boy" could use the restroom.