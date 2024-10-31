AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Calls Feud With WWE & TNA Vet 'Career-Defining'

Following her return to TNA Wrestling (then known as Impact) in the summer of 2020, Deonna Purrazzo quickly ascended the company ladder, so much so that she claimed two reigns as TNA Knockouts Champion in a matter of months. During her second, lengthier reign, though, Purrazzo seemingly met her match when the "Hardcore Country" legend Mickie James made a surprise return at TNA's 2021 Slammiversary event. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Purrazzo looked back on their intense feud that followed Slammiversary, and resulted in James defeating Purrazzo not once, but twice in memorable fashion.

"That whole entire feud was career-defining for me," Purrazzo said. "After I worked with Jordynne [Grace], I went into a phase of working pay-per-view to pay-per-view programs with a lot of the girls on the [TNA] roster. When Mickie came in, it was Slammiversary, and she was making her return after being released from WWE. I think it was just the exact opponent I needed — an organic baby face with a history at this company. At that point, she has nothing else to prove. She's just here because she wants to be here, because she wants to continue wrestling, because she wants to continue to better and change women's wrestling."

According to Purrazzo, the in-ring chemistry between her and James formed "originally." Furthermore, Purrazzo believes it also helped define her own in-ring character, known as "The Virtuosa."

At Bound For Glory 2021, James defeated Purrazzo to begin her respective fourth reign as Knockouts Champion. Three months later, the two met again for a historic Texas Death Match, which simultaneously marked the first Knockouts Championship match to main-event a traditional TNA pay-per-view.

