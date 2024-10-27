D'Angelo Family Triumphs In Men's North American Title Match At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

"The Don of 'NXT'" Tony D'Angelo successfully retained his NXT North American Championship for the first time in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match at Halloween Havoc with the help of his family. D'Angelo took on the longest reigning North American Champion, Oba Femi, in a rematch with TLC rules, but one man had to pin the other to win. It was a big battle back-and-forth with weapons, and D'Angelo sent Femi through the ring barricade almost right out of the gate, on a mission to retain his gold. D'Angelo also set up a ladder between the ring apron to the announcer's desk, which would come into play later in the match.

At one point, D'Angelo went down and grabbed his knee like he was injured after falling out of an attempted slam by Femi. While "The Don" was vulnerable, Femi took the opportunity to use zip ties to attach him to the bottom rope. The rest of the D'Angelo Family ran down the ramp, but Femi took them out. Adriana Rizzo attempted to untie D'Angelo, but Femi cornered her to the ropes, then outside of the ring, where she armed herself with a crow bar.

During that time, D'Angelo was able to get himself out of the zip ties and speared Femi through the ropes, and they both went through the ladder set up at the beginning of the bout. Back in the ring, Femi hit his finisher popup falling powerbomb, but D'Angelo kicked out. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino took out Femi and D'Angelo hit a spinebuster through a table and pinned Femi to retain.

