Indie Star Session Moth Martina Addresses Recent Injury

Independent wrestling star Session Moth Martina suffered an injury during Over The Top Wrestling's 10th anniversary show on Saturday night, on top of losing her OTT Women's Championship to Raven Creed in a tables match.

Advertisement

Martina addressed her injury in a post on Sunday on her X (formerly Twitter) account. In her post, Martina explained she was taken to a hospital after the show for a "significant head injury" that will have her out of action.

"Thank you for the last 10 years of my life, it's time to say bye for a bit," Martina posted.

Unfortunately last night at @OTT_wrestling, not only did I lose the Championship,but I was sent to hospital after sustaining a significant head injury that's put me out of action for a little bit!

thank you for the last 10 years of my life, it's time to say bye for a bit 🍻☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/CKQEDIDgFk — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

According to "Fightful Select," Martina did not get up after the match and a medical team on sight checked her neck and the back of her head, while Creed celebrated her victory. Martina could get to her feet and walk to the back, with a towel pressed to the back of her head, according to the outlet. Martina also posted a photo from her hospital bed with her head wrapped in a bandage on Saturday night, joking she "should be in the pub."

"Ten years went out with a literally bang!" she posted.

"Fightful" reported that she has been removed from the October 27 PROGRESS show she was booked for due to the injury. Martina is a former ICW Women's Champion who has wrestled worldwide since 2011 and often competes in intergender matches. She signed with Ring of Honor back in 2019 when WWE was also interested in signing her, even offering her a contract with "WWE NXT UK" at one point.