Beating WWE to the punch, Ring of Honor has reportedly signed Session Moth Martina.

PWInsider stated that the Irish star has signed a full-time deal with the promotion, and she is set to make appearances soon.

A former ICW Women's Champion, Martina has wrestled all over since 2011, including Progress, Over The Top and Discovery Wrestling. She is a frequent intergender wrestler, winning the OTT Gender Neutral Champion at one point. Recently joining STARDOM in Japan, the report states that her ROH deal will continue to allow Martina to work events there and other independent dates in Europe.

WWE was interested in signing Martina, at one point offering her a contract for the NXT UK brand. She is the latest star to sign with ROH, joining Maria Manic.