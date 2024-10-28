Lance Archer Shares Backstage Details About His New AEW Tag Team With Brian Cage

"The Murderhawk Monster" and Don Callis Family member Lance Archer is in a new tag team with "The Machine" Brian Cage. The duo debuted as a team at AEW Battle of the Belt XII and made an impression and is a new threat in the tag team division.

While on his "The Hawk's Nest" podcast, Archer shared his thoughts on teaming with Cage.

"I think it's a good combination, it's a combination that we've tried to have happened a few different times," Archer revealed. "We've fought each other on the independent scene. We've never actually fought each other in AEW, we've called each other out at different times but I think you've got 'The Machine,' you've got 'The Monster,' you throw us together, who knows what the hell's gonna happen."

Archer and Cage have had only one singles match against each other, which happened in January 2018, with Cage getting the win. Now partners, Archer was asked if a team name has been thought of.

"Nothing's official yet so I've to leave it be right now," Archer answered. "We're not putting that out there just yet. There's some stuff that's been thrown out there, fans put it out there. I've said it on socials and whatnot, but everything's just kind of being tossed in the air and thrown against the wall seeing what sticks. We'll see what happens, man."

Archer and Cage will also need to think of a name for their tag team finisher, a powerbomb-chokeslam combination, that has received unanimous praise from fans.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hawk's Nest" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.