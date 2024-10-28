WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo On The Advice He Received From John Cena & CM Punk

WWE continues to evolve in its development of performers and it is no longer uncommon for legendary names such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and CM Punk to visit their developmental brand, "WWE NXT," and spend time with their young stars.

Current NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo, during a recent interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," revealed the advice he received from Punk, along with acknowledging words given to him and the "NXT" roster by Cena.

"Cena came in and talked to the whole roster and gave us some good advice," D'Angelo said. "CM Punk, he's always around when he's available and he's watching film and telling us what to do, what not to do. He told me, 'You don't let social media — just don't look at it, 'cause when you're in the spotlight, you got a lot of people saying a lot of crap in the comments and even DMing you, whatever.'"

Numerous wrestlers and pro wrestling personalities stay off social media due to the toxic environment that can exist on various social media platforms. D'Angelo said he is not receiving identical online treatment to Punk, but highlighted how people hate others arbitrarily.

"I'm sure at some point in my career I'll get annoyed, but I think that's the biggest thing, and a lot of people should take that advice because social media is just a lot of people that you're probably never gonna meet just judging you and saying a bunch of stuff that doesn't means nothing," D'Angelo remarked. "They're not paying your bills ... I think the boss is more important, that's my opinion."

