WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo Pitches Match With Former ECW Stable

A special Wednesday edition of "WWE NXT" will be taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 6 from the 2300 Arena, once known as the ECW Arena.

The upcoming monumental show was a topic of discussion on "MuscleManMalcolm" when NXT North American Champion Tony D'Angelo was a guest, and he was asked about the ECW stars he would like to fight.

"The F.B.I. (Fully Blooded Italians) vs. The D'Angelo Family might hit a little bit," D'Angelo commented. "Maybe if we could get Nunzio on the phone and see what he's doing nowadays, that'd be pretty cool. You never know."

Known as Nunzio during his run in WWE, where he was a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, "Little Guido (Maritato)" led the F.B.I. in ECW and still leads the stable with various incarnations of the group spread out, even appearing on "TNA Impact!" earlier this year in April. D'Angelo also stated that he would love to wrestle two other ECW legends, Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman.

"There's a lot of wrestling history that has happened in that arena," D'Angelo said of the 2300 Arena. "To be fighting in the same arena, same atmosphere, with the same fans, I think not only myself, but the rest of the roster that'll be going with us is very excited and happy to be added to the list of wrestlers to compete in that arena. So, like I said, very special, very cool moment for the 'NXT' brand really, and for wrestling in general."

