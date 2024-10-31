Jeff Hardy Names The Classic WWE Match He And Matt Used To Emulate

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz, became tag team champions again at TNA Wrestling's 2024 Bound For Glory event, winning a three-way Full Metal Mayhem match to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship and becoming three-time holders of the belts.

Advertisement

Still going after 30 years, Matt and Jeff Hardy joined "Theonemona" before Bound For Glory where Jeff talked about where he and his brother Matt discovered their love for jumping off of heights.

"Definitely when Shawn Michaels, 'The Heartbreak Kid,' and Razor Ramon had their ladder match many moons ago. We saw that match as teenagers and we started emulating what they did in the ring on our trampoline, and time would pass and we started doing that in real wrestling rings. And that really is our claim to fame when it comes to our careers," Jeff said.

The infamous Michaels vs. Ramon ladder match at WrestleMania X for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is still beloved by fans decades later, which, although may seem tame in spots compared to today's ladder matches, was revolutionary when it happened.

Advertisement

"That first-ever tag team ladder match really changed our careers for the better extremely," Jeff remarked referring to the match he and Matt had against Edge and Christian at No Mercy in October 1999 in the finals of the Terri Invitational Tournament.

Matt added that all four men in the match could have played the Shawn Michaels role of being able to take crazy falls and moves and that they could up the ante when it came to ladder matches.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Theonemona" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.