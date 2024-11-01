AEW's Jim Ross Recalls Hearing About Late WWE Star Darren Drozdov's Tragic Injury

Late former WWE star Darren "Droz" Drozdov was an unfortunate example of how dangerous pro wrestling can be. As much as things are predetermined and oftentimes rehearsed, real accidents happen that can be life-changing or result in death. An in-ring botch unfortunately left Drozdov quadriplegic, and even today, veterans still talk about the fateful night his career was ended.

Jim Ross recalled when he heard the news of Drozdov's accident during an episode of "Grilling JR." While he doesn't remember who told him about the accident, he claims he was with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in Michigan at the time. "He deserved much better than he got. But it was just one of those freak accidents that can happen when you're doing your own stunts," Ross noted. "It was shocking, you know, you're just holding for hope that somehow or another Droz is gonna regain some feeling." Ross also claimed that he visited Droz several times at his home and tried to cheer him up to show that they cared.

Further recalling the day he heard about the news, Ross claimed that both he and Austin were shocked and couldn't believe that the accident happened. "It was heartbreaking, tears were flowing, no doubt about it."

Ross noted that seeing Drozdov after the accident was difficult for him, but pointed out how positive he was and that he ended up making the best out of a horrible situation. However, he hopes that no more wrestlers endure a similar fate. "We're lucky, especially in today's style of wrestling, we're lucky that we don't have more injuries in the business itself."

Previously, Ross recalled the internal reaction to Drozdov's career-ending injury, noting that Vince McMahon took care of the compensation and people helped pay for the medical costs. However, it's a day that will live on in his memory.

