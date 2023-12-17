Wrestlers Who Have Sadly Died In 2023

One of the saddest and certainly most shocking deaths in wrestling in 2023 was the passing of Bray Wyatt, the real-life Windham Rotunda, at the age of 36. The third-generation wrestler died of a heart attack in his sleep on August 24. A doctor had recommended Wyatt wear a portable defibrillator after suffering heart problems caused by the COVID-19 virus. He was found by his fiancée, former ring announcer JoJo Offerman, after she became concerned when the alarm on the machine went off for a long period of time. Wyatt was pronounced dead at a local hospital that day. Authorities said Wyatt was not wearing the defibrillator at the time of his death.

Wyatt worked for WWE from 2009 to 2021, when he was released. The late star was brought back into the company when Paul "Triple H" Levesque gained creative control. He returned to WWE with much fanfare at Extreme Rules 2022, involved in a story with his real-life brother Bo Dallas, who portrayed the Uncle Howdy character. Wyatt was removed from television after beginning a feud with Bobby Lashley prior to WrestleMania 39, due to, at the time, an undisclosed illness.

Wyatt started on WWE TV in 2010 when he joined the reality show version of "WWE NXT" as Husky Harris. He joined the heel stable known as The Nexus on the main roster. Wyatt was taken off TV and sent to Florida Championship Wrestling, which was then WWE developmental, in 2011. He returned with Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper as the Wyatt Family in 2012, on "NXT." Throughout his career, Wyatt engaged the WWE audience with his spooky persona, ranging from the cult leader of the Wyatt family to The Fiend character with a horrifying mask.