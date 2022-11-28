15 Gimmicks That Were Dead On Arrival

Throughout the history of pro wrestling, gimmicks have remained an enduring part of the business for better and for worse. The idea of a wrestler portraying a character or an enhanced persona is just about as old as wrestling itself. Many pro wrestlers maintain that the best gimmicks are just the real person's personality but cranked up to 11. However, oftentimes gimmicks are thought up backstage, usually at the behest of management and the folks in the writer's room. WWE especially has been known to take an already established talent and slap a new coat of paint on them.

Sometimes this has worked out well, but in many other instances it has resulted in some of wrestling's biggest onscreen busts. Whether it was an immediate flop or a gradual one, these are the gimmicks that quickly found themselves exiled to parts unknown. From characters presented far past their sell-by date to disastrous debuts, these are 15 gimmicks that were dead on arrival.