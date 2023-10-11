Video: See The Debut Trailer For Upcoming Von Erich Family Biopic, The Iron Claw

Since it was announced back in summer 2022, Sean Durkin's film "The Iron Claw," based on the Von Erich wrestling family, has been hotly anticipated by wrestling fans. But while there have been plenty of casting announcements, set photos, and posters released, one thing fans hadn't seen yet had been footage from the film, until today.

On X Wednesday morning, "The Iron Claw's" distributor, A24, released the first trailer for the film. Running at 2 minutes and 22 seconds, the trailer focuses on Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron), including scenes highlighting his relationship with future wife, Pam (Lily James), battles in the ring with his brothers, Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) and David (Harris Dickinson) against the likes of the Fabulous Freebirds, and volatile moments with the Von Erich patriarch, Fritz (Holt McCallany), whom the trailer pushes as a domineering figure. Notably, the trailer features "Tom Sawyer" by Rush, which the Von Erichs famously used as their entrance music.

The triumph and tragedy of a true American sports dynasty. Watch the official trailer for Sean Durkin's #TheIronClaw, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, with Holt McCallany and Lily James. In Theaters Everywhere December 22. pic.twitter.com/RhxjAtwNQE — A24 (@A24) October 11, 2023

Though not entirely focused on, the trailer also hints at the real-life tragedy the Von Erichs faced, with several scenes featuring Efron and James mourning at a funeral. The trailer notably doesn't feature significant footage of AEW World Champion MJF, who will play the kayfabe Von Erich brother Lance Von Erich, nor fellow AEW star Ryan Nemeth, who plays Gino Hernandez. Legendary wrestlers featured include brief shots of Michael Hayes, played by wrestler Brady Pierce, and Ric Flair, who is briefly seen played by Aaron Dean Eisenberg. Fans will not have to wait much longer to see "The Iron Claw," which is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 22. The timing of the release will make "The Iron Claw" eligible for award season, including the Academy Awards in early 2023.