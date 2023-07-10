Kevin Von Erich 'Can't Wait' To See The Iron Claw Movie, Admires Actors Involved

Kevin Von Erich is looking forward to "The Iron Claw," the upcoming biopic chronicling the story of the legendary Von Erich family. Centered around Zac Efron's portrayal of Kevin, the film will also navigate between Kerry Von Erich (played by Jeremy Allen White) training for the 1980 Olympics, their family bond, and the numerous tragedies that befell them. Catching up with PWInsider Elite, Kevin sounded his anticipation for the film and praise for the actors involved.

"I just wanted to come back [to Texas], and you know this movie is coming out," Von Erich said. "...So I just kinda thought well maybe it'd be good for me to get my name out there and kind of talk to folks, especially my neighbors here in Texas and Oklahoma and Arkansas."

Kevin has previously commented on Efron's physique for "The Iron Claw," admitting last October that "I don't think I ever looked that good" regarding the actor's preparation for the role. As the film gets closer to its release, Chavo Guerrero — who acted as a consultant to writer-director Sean Durkin — believes it will even be in the Oscars conversation. Whether or not that happens, Kevin has been left impressed by the work that's gone into the production despite not being part of it.

"It's really gonna be a surprise, I can't wait to see it," Von Erich admitted when asked about his expectations. Yet while he hasn't been involved, his sons Marshall and Ross Von Erich have been on set and had nothing but good things to say, especially about Efron.

"Marsh and Ross did go down there," he continued. "These guys, they're so — actors, I really admire them. They're really devoted people. And the whole crew, they rebuilt the Sportatorium ... had Ross and Marsh come out for some wrestling scenes and some stunt work ... And they said Zac Efron is the nicest guy they ever met."

