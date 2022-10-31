Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique

Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.

"It's going to be a hard job I think," Von Erich said. "But I saw a picture of the guy and he looks great. I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great."

And he's not the only one. Von Erich's sons, third-generation wrestlers Ross and Marshall, took to their Instagram account to applaud the seriousness with which the role is being taken as well. "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like Zac Efron is taking this role seriously," they said.

While Von Erich made a name for himself in his father's WCCW promotion starting in the 1970s, the family as a whole would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. His sons currently ply their trade in Major League Wrestling (MLW), where they are former World Tag Team Champions. There is no release date currently set for the film, but Von Erich is impressed by Efron's dedication.

"He must really be working out hard," he said. "From the picture they showed me at first and the picture I saw the other day, he must really be working hard. I'll watch it, and it'll be fun."