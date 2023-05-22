Chavo Guerrero Believes Von Erich Biopic Iron Claw Will Have Oscar Buzz

Between shows such as "Glow" and "Young Rock," Chavo Guerrero has found his niche as a real-life pro wrestler training actors on a show based on pro wrestling. In a recent chat with Bobby Fish's "The Undisputed Podcast," Guerrero detailed his exact job function as the wrestling coordinator and consultant on "Young Rock," a show based loosely on the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Not only am I putting the matches together and training the actors, but I'm also going over scripts [and offering advice]," Guerrero said. "I'm also involved with set design, costumes — anything to do with wrestling on that show. Me and Brian Gewirtz, the former WWE writer, collaborate a lot. When we have a question, we call Dwayne and ask him, 'What do you want [to] happen here?' Because, of course, it is his show."

Chavo then disclosed the extent of his involvement with "The Iron Clay," an upcoming biopic on the legendary Von Erich family.

"At one point, the director, Sean Durkin, who also wrote the movie, wrote a scene where these guys are talking, and he wanted something to happen in the match," Guerrero began. "However, it didn't coincide, So, I pulled him aside and go, 'Hey man, that won't really happen in a match. What you want [to] happen can't happen because of the way guys were talking over here.

"He was like, 'How would they talk?' I explained it to him. Right there, we rewrote the script. We ended up rewriting the scene, to make it sense for where he wanted to go in the movie. Unless he wanted to go in a different direction, we would have changed it up."