Missy Hyatt Reacts To The Reported Condition Of WWE HOFer Terry Funk In His Last Days

Pro Wrestling legend Terry Funk died in August at the age of 79 and in a retrospective from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted how at the end, he was "badly crippled" and "wheelchair bound." Legendary valet and "The First Lady of Wrestling," Missy Hyatt, reacted to the report from WON via the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, noting how she didn't know how bad things were for him in his later years.

Hyatt said that she was reading the Wrestling Observer's bio on Terry Funk and "was in tears reading this part, 'At the end, he was badly crippled physically, wheelchair bound, still looking for his boots because he thought he had a match that night, and was thinking about booking the Amarillo territory.'" She said Funk was the "GOAT" and her "all-time fav" before adding, "I seriously didn't know how bad Terry Funk's later years were. I always wanted to reach out to him, especially after his wife died. Anyone that knows me, [knows that I] love seeing everyone in person. I prefer being a fan from a distant [perspective], which makes me lousy in maintaining contact."

When Funk died on August 23, Hyatt was one of many who paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. Hyatt shared a lighthearted story about Funk stealing her lipstick in WCW back in 1989 to use to "brand his opponents." Hyatt was in Jim Crockett Promotions and then WCW from 1987 to 1994. She also worked in the UWF, ECW, and CWA, among others. Hyatt, who was usually a manager, has gotten in the ring several times in her career. Her last match was in July 2021, where she and Brian Myers lost to Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering at the Impact Homecoming pay-per-view.