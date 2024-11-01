Daniel Garcia Says No One Would Care If This AEW Star 'Dropped Dead'

With a roster the size of AEW's, it's not hard to believe that some people don't get along all the time — especially with the company's history of known backstage brawls. According to Daniel Garcia, despite MJF being one of the biggest stars on the roster, in his opinion, nobody in AEW would miss him if he just suddenly passed away.

Advertisement

Garcia recently sat down with Renee Paquette for an interview on her AEW interview platform, "Close Up," where she asked him how much of an impact Maxwell Jacob Friedman had on his career trajectory within the promotion. "I think Max puts everybody through everything mentally," he explained. Garcia then opined that it's hard to deal with Friedman, and claimed that he's a snake and a terrible person. "Honestly, I wish him nothing but the worst in his entire life. I think he's somebody who, if he dropped dead tomorrow, I don't think a single person in this company would care."

The "Red Death's" heated comments were likely due to the fact that Friedman ruined major opportunities for him not too long ago, but despite the former World Champion's efforts to get rid of him, Garcia still chose to re-sign with AEW. During the same interview with Paquette, the star described it as one of the biggest decisions he's ever had to make, but noted that he believes he made the right one. Only time will tell whether or not the two revisit their feud somewhere down the line, but for now, Garcia has involved himself in Private Party's ongoing rivalry with The Elite.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Close Up with Renee Paquette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.