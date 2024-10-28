WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Vows To 'Make Mexico Great' After Joining AAA Ownership

JBL has made a big splash south of the border as the WWE Hall of Famer has announced part ownership of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The WWE Hall of Famer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce his intentions to not only take AAA global, but also to boost the company's home country's profile in the process.

"As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, Triple AAA @luchalibreaaa — it's going to be a global takeover," JBL posted. "We are going to make Mexico great. I'm everywhere? Not yet, but I will be."

JBL posted an accompanying video of him conversing with AAA executive Dorian Roldan. He took some in-character jabs at the appearances of Mexico's women before claiming he could help open doors for Roldan within the United States. Roldan previously stated his ambitions to expand AAA's presence abroad, so it seems like they share a common goal.

The news of JBL's involvement with AAA is part of a busy few months for the former World Champion. JBL has popped up in various promotions like TNA, GCW, and MLW, which began as something of a surprise, given his long association with WWE. Many of these appearances are tied to Nic Nemeth in some capacity. JBL also helped Nemeth retain his TNA World Championship at Bound for Glory 2024, emerging from the crowd to deliver Clotheslines from Hell to both Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry. JBL first displayed an interest in Nemeth at AAA TripleMania XXXII, accompanying him to the ring for his match against Alberto El Patron.

The 57-year-old JBL also recently revealed that he'd been receiving stem cell treatment and was able to work out pain-free for the first time in a while, fueling rumors he could be gearing up for an in-ring return. Whether that happens, however, remains to be seen.