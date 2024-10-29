Montez Ford Shares His Thoughts On WWE Potentially Splitting Street Profits

Montez Ford, one-half of The Street Profits, has often bristled against the idea of splitting up with Angelo Dawkins.

In an interview with "Daily Star," Ford said that he's not taking the decision to possibly fracture the tandem lightly.

"For me to take off and just do thing on my own, kinda feels like I'm leaving him behind, but I realized recently, that's not my fault," Ford said. He was quick to comment that he is not trying to offend Dawkins but feels he's beginning to surpass his partner. "I decide to go my way and it's not the Street Profits and whatever happens after that ... is not on me. Me is on me."

Ford said that he cares about The Street Profits as a whole, but he can only stay in the same gear as Dawkins for so long.

"I've been ready since I started watching this and I'm not going to say when the opportunity comes because ... opportunity is opportunity," Ford said.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion said he is not interested in mucking with the formula of his success, but stated that when something isn't working, it's time to be left behind.

"Right after we lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, we haven't had no success," Ford lamented. "Same passion, actually upped my training to be in the best shape of my life. No success. So now these questions pop into my head like, 'What do I need to get rid of? What do I need to add? What do I need to subtract? What am I doing wrong? What do I need to change? I'm not old, but I'm not young either ... Insanity is doing the same thing and doing the same results. I'm not insane. I'm crazy but I'm not insane."

He believes that once he's answered those questions, he'll be in a position to shed the "excess fat" and become a world champion.

"I know I'm world champion material and nobody can take that away from me," Ford said.

Ford thinks the only goal left for The Street Profits is to win tag team titles, which they haven't done since the audience-less days of the ThunderDome.